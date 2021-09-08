Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.90. 25,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 54,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

