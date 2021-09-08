Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 1,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14.

