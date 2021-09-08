LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.07

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.07 and last traded at $158.22, with a volume of 1130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,008.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 185.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 168,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

