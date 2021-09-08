Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Down 7.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

