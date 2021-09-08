Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Lethean has a market cap of $714,058.64 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.83 or 0.07598205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01443637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00392669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.00587631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00560641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00338698 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.