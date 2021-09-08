Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $714,058.64 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.83 or 0.07598205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01443637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00392669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.00587631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00560641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00338698 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

