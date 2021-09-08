Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $668.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

