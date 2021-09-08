Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

