Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

