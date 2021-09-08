Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lexington Realty Trust traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $76,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

