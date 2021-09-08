Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $190.88 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $121.57 million and approximately $190.88 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00010797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.