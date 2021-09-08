Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.86

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $128.86, with a volume of 2950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

