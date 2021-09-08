Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $367,408.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00005165 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00392357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.