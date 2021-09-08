Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0173 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $801,052.74 and $4,750.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

