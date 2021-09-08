Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.80 and last traded at C$72.24. 143,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 142,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other Linamar news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

