Linear Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $188.85 million and $42.90 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

