Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

