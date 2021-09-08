Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

