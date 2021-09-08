LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.53 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

