Liquity Market Capitalization Tops $54.46 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and $712,809.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,691,424 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.