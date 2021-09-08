Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 184,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 461,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

