Lithium Reaches One Day Volume of $11.02 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,024,384 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

