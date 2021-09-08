Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

