Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.