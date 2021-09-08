Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $831,328.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,465,822 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

