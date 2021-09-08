Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,681.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.36 or 0.07634137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.43 or 0.01456689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00396894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00593181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00563080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00352288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006745 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

