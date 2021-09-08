Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 3.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44. 282,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 244,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

