Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

