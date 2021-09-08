Loopring One Day Volume Reaches $167.57 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $621.84 million and $167.57 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00155994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00727434 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,796,789 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

