Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $308,389.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

