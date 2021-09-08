Lotto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,821.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $5,821.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

