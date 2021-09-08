Lowland Investment Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:LWI traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,377.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,328.92. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27.
Lowland Investment Company Profile
