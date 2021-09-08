Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $419.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $429.49 and last traded at $429.17, with a volume of 107296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

