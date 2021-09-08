M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
WINK stock traded up GBX 16.10 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206.10 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 35,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820. The firm has a market cap of £26.24 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.66. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.20.
M Winkworth Company Profile
