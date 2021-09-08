M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WINK stock traded up GBX 16.10 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206.10 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 35,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820. The firm has a market cap of £26.24 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.66. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.20.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

