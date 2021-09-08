MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,088,530.30 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 48,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,088,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 278,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,036. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

