Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.26

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 2547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

