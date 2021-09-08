Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Tops $191,480.12

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $191,480.12 and approximately $123.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

