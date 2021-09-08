MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 390,154 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

