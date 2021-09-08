Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

