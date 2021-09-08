Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $327.97

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.97 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 343.30 ($4.49). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 9,679 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.54. The company has a market capitalization of £48.83 million and a P/E ratio of -28.10.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

