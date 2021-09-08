Maker Price Hits $3,058.22 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $200.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $3,058.22 or 0.06587305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

