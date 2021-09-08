MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Up 1.5%

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. 112,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 208,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

