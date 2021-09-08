Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.72 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.42 or 0.00039953 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $64.61 million and $4.72 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.09 or 0.07239826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,157.67 or 1.00139177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00902000 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

