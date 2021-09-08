Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $10.60 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00022930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $397,658.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.