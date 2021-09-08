Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 179.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

