Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 37,554 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,554 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,222. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $4,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.