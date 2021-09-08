Mariana Garavaglia Sells 21,924 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 5,423,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,491. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

