MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 664,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,338,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

