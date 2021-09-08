Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 215 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185.59 ($2.42). 3,585,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

