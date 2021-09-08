Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.