Marlin (POND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.54 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

